Anime’s Next Big Fantasy Confirms Streaming Plans Ahead of Huge Premiere

Witch Hat Atelier is the next major fantasy anime that fans are going to want to see this April, and the series has confirmed its streaming platforms along with some huge plans for its premiere episodes. As the final wave of Winter 2026 anime releases reach their respective finales through the rest of the month, there is going to be a whole new wave of anime coming as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. Kicking off this April, there are a number of big franchises that fans have wanted to see in action.

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Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier is one of the major manga franchises making its anime adaptation debut this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and the official social media account for the anime has now confirmed that it will be making its premiere with its first two episodes. Alongside the double premiere, the anime has also confirmed its streaming platforms for fans outside of Japan as the episodes will release on Crunchyroll and in some regions, Netflix.

When Does Witch Hat Atelier Come Out?

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

Witch Hat Atelier will be making its official anime debut on April 6th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and fans will be able to exclusively stream the new anime with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. The series will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions of Asia, and these streaming releases are going to be hitting a week before their TV debuts in Japan too. But this premiere is much bigger now.

Witch Hat Atelier has confirmed that it will kick off the anime’s run with a double premiere of both Episodes 1 and 2, and that helps to emphasize just how big of a series this is going to be. Originally delayed from its scheduled 2025 release before locking down its Spring 2026 premiere, this fantasy manga was one of the most highly requested anime adaptations before it was announced. And now is the perfect time for it as fans are hungrier for fantasy anime epics than ever.

What to Know for Witch Hat Atelier Anime

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

The anime has a notable production team behind it all too as Ayumu Watanabe will be directing the series for Bug Films (the studio behind Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead) with Hiroaki Kojima producing, Kairi Unabara handling the character designs, and Yuka Kitamura composing the music. The opening theme for the anime is titled “Kaze no Ansemu feat. suis from Yorushika” as performed by Eve (TOY’S FACTORY), and the ending theme is “Tada Utsukushii Noroi” as performed by Nakamura Hak.

The voice cast of Witch Hat Atelier includes Rena Motomura as Coco, Natsuki Hanae as Qifrey, Hibiku Yamamura as Agott, Kurumi Haruki as Tetia, Hika Tsukishiro as Richeh, Yuichi Nakamura as Olruggio, Misaki Kuno as Brushbuddy, Mitsuki Saiga as Iguin, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Alaira. It’s got such a big production and cast that when the anime introduces fans to a magical new world, it’s going to be a big hit.

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