Food Wars Season 5 Confirms Release Window

Food Wars‘ final major arc released to quite a divisive response among fans when the manga came to an end last year, and now that the anime series has wrapped up its fourth season, the fifth season of the series will be adapting the Beach Exam and BLUE arcs. But when is the series coming back for the fifth round? After initially releasing a key visual for the fifth season featuring updated looks at the series’ characters, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the Food Wars: The Fifth Plate will be premiering in April as part of the Spring 2020 anime season.

But will this new season be adapting the Beach Exam and BLUE arcs completely? If the episode order is larger than its 12 episode fourth season, there is a chance, but if not, then the fifth season will be ending on a major cliffhanger much like the first three seasons of the series had done.

The season finale featured a major status quo shake up for the series now that Soma and Erina have successfully defeated Tsukasa and Rindo in the Team Shokugeki against Central. With the rebels winning, this meant that a new Elite Ten was crowned at Totsuki Academy. Following a timeskip, the season finale also seemed to imply that the anime won’t be adapted the Hot Springs Investigation arc as it skipped over some of its bigger developments.

With the arcs following the Promotion Exams being some of the worst received among fans, the fifth season of the series is certainly going to be one of the most interesting to watch out of all the seasons produced thus far. Now that the anime is confirmed to be coming back later this Spring, now it’s just a matter of finding out the exact date of its premiere!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.