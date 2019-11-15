Food Wars is Getting One Ornate Blu-Ray Edition

Now that Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma‘s fourth season is well underway, it’s a great time to catch up to the fan-favorite anime series. But if you have yet to see the third season, Sentai Filmworks has finally revealed the details behind the release for The Third Plate. Complete with English dub alongside the original Japanese release of the series, Sentai Filmworks will be releasing Food Wars: The Third Plate on home video on February 25, 2020. While there will be a standard edition Blu-ray and DVD, Sentai Filmworks is going all out for the collector’s edition of the season.

The Limited Edition Blu-ray DVD set for the third season comes in a “Bento Box” microfiber cloths featuring art from the series, a pin, a special notepad for groceries, and includes the 24 episode third season of the series. This collector’s edition will run interested fans $116.99 USD while the standard edition will run fans $58.99 USD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Food Wars! The Third Plate BD/DVD LE (Custom Bento Box; Grocery Shopping Notepad; Pin with Header Card; a Set of 3 Microfiber Towels). February 25. https://t.co/PbyN7uhkzWhttps://t.co/LyN2P7ZMQV pic.twitter.com/Y2acGlKMvB — WTK (@WTK) November 12, 2019

Sentai Filmworks describes the third season as such, “Young Soma Yukihira – who has honed his cooking skills while working as an assistant at “Yukihira,” the family eatery – has successfully entered Totsuki Fine Dining Academy, a cooking school for the ultra elite. At the academy, he meets various chefs and develops his skills while striving to create his own unique brand of cooking. It is during the Lunar Feast, a time-honored Totsuki tradition, that Soma chooses to take on one of the members of The Ten, which comprises the academy’s most accomplished chefs.

Meanwhile, Azami Nakiri – the father of one of Soma’s fellow students – has worked behind the scenes to found Central, a pivotal organization dedicated to haute cuisine, yet has remained barred from cooking aside from select recipes taught in his lectures. Finding themselves at opposition with how Central operates, Soma and some of the other Totsuki students decide to stand and confront this threat head-on. As this is going on, Soma and the others will be faced with the Promotional Exam, referred to as one of the greatest hurdles at Totsuki. An even more heated battle is about to begin!”

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.