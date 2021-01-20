Assassination Classroom Creator to Launch New Shonen Jump Manga

✖

Shonen Jump is one of the biggest publications in the world, and its hold on the manga industry is known to everyone. When each year comes around, all eyes turn to Shueisha to see what new series are on deck to be published, and it turns out one of the creators coming to print this year is Yusei Matsui following his run with Assassination Classroom.

According to a new report, Shueisha has plans to launch four new manga series in its next four issues. The first manga to go live from this bunch is The Young Lord Who is Skilled at Escaping. This series, which Matsui will oversee, plans to debut on January 25. The first chapter will be 52 pages and is said to follow a historical hero who was lost to time.

The next series up to bat will be Kazusa Inaoka's Aiterushi. The series will debut at the start of February before Witch Watch by Kenta Shinohara goes live on February 8. Finally, Clones Ball Parade will debut on February 15 under the watch of Yuki Kamata and Ashibi Fukui.

Of these new series, the project from Matsui is the most notable. After all, the creator was published most recently with Assassination Classroom as the series ended in March 2016. The hit series has inspired multiple anime projects and films to date. Now, Matsui plans to return to the drawing board with a new historical series, and fans are eager to see what the creator of Koro-sensei has to offer.

