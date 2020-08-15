New Free Film Confirms 2021 Release with New Trailer

When the third season of the Free! anime franchise wrapped last year, it was announced that a new film project would be on the way. Following a delay from its initially intended Summer 2020 release, now this all-new feature film set after the events of the third season confirms that it's now on the way sometime next year with a brand new teaser trailer. The feature film effort from Kyoto Animation had been one of the many projects delayed following the tragic arson of Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building last year, but now like many of the studio's other works, Free! is back on track.

Kyoto Animation teases that this is a completely new film for the Free! anime franchise as Haruka Nanase take on all new opponents from around the world in what is presumably an Olympic competition. The film currently does not have a concrete release date as of this writing, but you can check out the teases of what's to come in the video above full of familiar faces and brand new foes.

If the new Free! film was initially scheduled to coincide with the launch of the Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, there is a good chance that this new film will be hitting theaters next Summer. The Olympics were officially postponed until July 2021 due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so both of these major events making their debut in Summer 2021 instead would make for a great season overall. Free!'s upcoming film project also shared a new teaser visual seen in the trailer. Check it out:

ComicBook.com will be here to update you when the official release date (and subsequent international release dates) for Free's new film is officially announced. But what do you think? What do you think is on the way next for the Iwatobi Swim Club? Are you glad to see Free's big film feature is back on track for next year? What are you hoping to see from the new film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.