Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Gets a New Release Ahead of Season 2 Finale

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently airing its highly anticipated Season 2, and it’s going to be shorter than expected. The anime continues the journey of Frieren and her party and will conclude in March 2026 with Episode 10. The journey gets even more intense as the characters travel through some of the most dangerous lands in the world. Season 2 took a one-week hiatus as it prepares to commence the Divine Revolte Arc, one of the best arcs in the series. However, shortly before the current season is expected to end, the series has another exciting surprise for fans.

According to the official website of Yen Press, the first volume of the Prelude novel will be released on March 17th, 2026. The volume, with 160 pages, will be available in both paperback and digital versions on Amazon, Crunchyroll, and a few other stores mentioned on the website. Not only that, but the copies are already available for pre-order. The novel was released in 2024 and covers five original short stories following Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aura in new adventures. While the artist is the same as the original manga, Tsukasa Abe, the novel is written by Mei Hachimoku and supervised by manga writer Kanehito Yamada.

What’s Next For Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Fans?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The anime has wrapped up the Continued Northern Travels Arc, where Frieren and her party meet new people and encounter threatening monsters. The Northern lands are still struggling because of the monster attacks, and the situation will keep getting worse the closer they get to Aureole. The threat of the demons is still a major issue, especially in the North, which is close to where the Demon King’s palace was located. The anime will continue the party’s journey as they travel towards the Rufen Region of the Northern Plateau, where they are tasked with slaying a demon that has destroyed a village.

They will reunite with some old acquaintances and encounter Revolte, one of the most powerful characters in the series. The arc is only six chapters long, so there’s a possibility the anime might commence the Golden Land Arc even if it can’t fully adapt it. The Golden Land Arc is 28 chapters long, where they arrive on a land that has been turned to gold. On the other hand, in November last year, the manga went on an indefinite hiatus due to the creators’ poor health.

While both of them are working on the story on their own during the break, the series has yet to share any updates on its return. The anime debuted on January 16th, 2026, and drops new episodes on Crunchyroll every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Although Netflix is also streaming the second season, it’s only limited to selected regions in Asia, and there’s no confirmation on when it will be available on Netflix USA.

