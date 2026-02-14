Frieren Season 2 Confirms Big Delay Ahead of Next Major Arc (First Look Revealed)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be kicking off a major arc with the anime’s next episode, but unfortunately it’s now been confirmed that this next episode has been hit by a delay. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been a massive hit with fans ever since the anime franchise returned for its second season as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and the first half of the season has been showcasing all sorts of smaller adventures as Frieren and her party continue on their journey. But now things are going to get more intense.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has confirmed that a major arc of the series will be kicking off with Episode 6, but unfortunately it won’t be airing next week as many fans had been hoping. A new update from the anime has revealed that it won’t be airing on Friday, February 20th as originally thought, but instead the episode will be premiering a week later on Friday, February 27th. Though this wait is going to be a bit tougher to work through, the first look at the next major arc has been revealed and you can check it out below.

Frieren Season 2 Teases Divine Revolte Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 confirms that the Divine Revolte arc will begin with Episode 6, airing on February 27th in Japan. Following the delay, the episode will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. Thankfully, this delay isn’t due to any scheduling or production issues behind the scenes and instead is because of broadcast changes in Japan. Other anime have been impacted by this as well such as Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1.

The Divine Revolte Arc is the sixth major arc from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series. This arc only runs for about five chapters, so it really will be a toss up to see how many episodes it will take to cover. It could end up taking fans right through to the end of the season. Either way, it will be introducing Shinichiro Miki to the voice cast as the voice of the titular new demon at the center of it all (and this teaser visual), Revolte.

How Will Frieren Season 2 End?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be kicking off its final wave of episodes with the start of the Divine Revolte Arc, but it’s a much shorter season than fans got with the anime’s debut. It comes as a bit of a bummer given the hype behind the series, and how long fans have been waiting for it, but ultimately the manga needs to have enough space in its material for the anime adaptation. The complete nature of its adaptation thus far has been (including changes from the manga) has been the reason fans love these new episodes so much.

With only a few more episodes to go before it comes to an end, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End fans are going to want to keep an eye on how Season 2 continues to develop especially as we enter this intense new arc. The Northern Plateau has been a dangerous place so far, but it’s time to see what’s next.

