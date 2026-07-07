Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Gets a Promising Season 3 Update

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the biggest fantasy anime of the 2020s, and it’s all set for its return with Season 3 next year. Fans are already hyped up about the upcoming season since it’s expected to adapt the best manga arc so far. The second season reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger as it teases the most powerful obstacle in Frieren’s journey. The latest season adapted the Continued Travels and the Divine Revolte Arc, following Frieren’s party after Fern became a First Class Mage. Now that the party has finally entered the Northern Plateau, it’s evident why only qualified mages are expected to travel across the region.

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The land is full of dangerous monsters even after the defeat of the demon king. Following the season finale in March this year, the official website of the anime didn’t waste any time before confirming a second season. Not only that, but it also shared the first look at Mahat, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, who will be a central character in the upcoming season. While the third season is still more than a year away, the anime staff is working diligently on the project. The staff members were present during this year’s Anime Expo, and they shared a promising update for fans.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 Is Expected to Have Even Better Animation

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Mantan Web shared the interview with the staff members, including director Tomoya Kitagawa, directorial assistant Keiichiro Saito, character designer Keisuke Kojima, and Madhouse producer Yuichiro Fukushi, who were present during the event.

As the interview was about to end, Kojima shared, “We will be creating something that surpasses the quality of the second season (for the third season), so please look forward to it!”

Kitagawa followed up on the statement and shared, “All of the staff are working hard to meet everyone’s expectations for the third season, so please wait a little longer.”

While the staff members didn’t share any spoilers for the upcoming season, they promise an even better quality animation than before. The third season will continue to have the same staff members, which is an encouraging sign for the quality of production. Apart from the spectacular story, the anime is also praised for its striking animation. The staff members are well aware of how popular the Golden Land Arc in the manga is, which is why they’re pouring all their effort into the upcoming season.

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The third season will premiere in October 2027, although it has yet to confirm an exact release date. Additionally, since the episode count hasn’t been revealed either, it’s uncertain whether the anime will adapt more arcs after the Golden Land is concluded. The Golden Land Arc spans across 28 chapters, making it the longest arc in the manga so far. It’s possible that the anime will only adapt this one arc in the upcoming season and conclude it after teasing the Goddess’ Monument Arc.

The second season finale already gives a brief idea of what Frieren’s party is up against. The rumored Golden Land once used to be Denken’s hometown. At the center of the chaos, Mahat sits leisurely, and his motives are unclear. While Frieren’s party has yet to arrive there, it’s confirmed that they will get entangled with one of the most powerful characters in the series.

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