Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Staff Confirms Major Change in Season 2: “I Have Mixed Feelings”

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated anime of the season. The anticipation only grows higher with the release date a little over a week from now. With the first season ending after Fern becomes a First Class Mage, Season 2 will continue the main trio’s journey in the Continued Northern Travels Arc. Since Fern is now officially a First Class Mage, Frieren’s party is able to travel into the Northern Plateau to reach Aureole. As expected, the area is full of powerful monsters due to the high concentration of mana, creating many obstacles for the adventurers. The first season aired 28 episodes in two cours and adapted 60 chapters of the manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the anime hasn’t revealed the episode count for Season 2, it’s difficult to determine how many arcs will be adapted this time. Since the Continued Northern Travels Arc is only 10 chapters long, we can at least expect the Divine Revolte and the Golden Land Arcs to be adapted as well. The anime will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on January 16th, although the time has yet to be revealed. Additionally, we can also expect the dubbed release date to be revealed at least a couple of weeks after the second season’s premiere.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Staff Revealed Season 2 Is Modeled After Season 1

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

As the promotion is in full swing, Tomoya Kitagawa, the second season’s director, Keiichiro Saito, the first season’s director, and the new directorial assistant, and Chihiro Suzuki, the series composer and the scriptwriter, discuss the upcoming season with Mantan Web.

When asked about any changes in Season 2, Kitagawa explained how it’s an extension of the first season, as he will focus on the journey of the three characters. Suzuki followed up as he added, “Personally, I thought it would be fine to give it a new look with Saito-san and Kitagawa-san’s own style, but since the second season is modeled after the first season, I have mixed feelings about it (laughs). Of course, I’m also honestly happy that they’re using the first season as a guideline.”

Although Season 2 is basically an extension, Kitagawa also explained the core of the story. He shared, “In the first season, Freiren had many scenes where she recalled Himmel’s words and got to know people, but in the second season, she will often pass on what she learned from Himmel and the others to Fern and Stark. This will be a part of the story as the party matures, and I want to bring it to a story where Fern and Stark grow along with Freiren.”

The upcoming season will continue with the beautiful storytelling, weaving present-day events with echoes of the past, creating a narrative where both timelines exist side-by-side, and that’s truly what makes the story so captivating. Instead of unfolding the story in a straight line, the anime features reflective glimpses into Frieren’s journey with Himmel’s party that not only add emotional depth to the story but also affect her present decision. This narrative allows fans to feel the passage of time in a quiet yet nostalgic journey.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



