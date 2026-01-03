Netflix to House a Major Shonen Anime Starting This Month

Netflix has understood the importance of anime for quite some time, creating original anime series while continuing to expand its library with anime classics. Since the streaming service has been expanding its anime ties, it makes sense that the platform would dip its toes into the shonen genre. On top of creating the shonen original anime adaptation for Sakamoto Days, Netflix has housed the likes of Dandadan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Daima, and One Piece to name a few. This month, the streaming service is once again diving into Weekly Shonen Jump by grabbing another classic to add to its ranks.

For years, Gintama has been a series that blends humor and action in such an ingenious way that the shonen series has become a fan favorite. On January 15th, the anime adaptation is coming to Netflix, though we have yet to learn just how many episodes this entails. Currently, the shonen series is streaming on both Hulu and Crunchyroll in North America, with the latter housing the entirety of the series and the former housing around one hundred and fifty episodes of the meaty show. Many anime series have routinely been on multiple streaming services at one time, so Gintama doing the same is no surprise, though we have to imagine that this unique tale will find plenty of new viewers when it arrives on Netflix this month, regardless of how many episodes will be made a part of the platform.

Gintama Continues, Sort Of

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

The original Gintama anime series had a massive run, first starting in 2006 and then ending twelve years later in 2018. Housing well over three hundred and fifty episodes, the anime’s success comes from its hilarious ability to lampoon other major heavy hitters in the shonen landscape, while also presenting an action-packed story. While the main series did not continue outside of movies following its 2018 end, it recently returned with a wild spin-off titled Gintama: Mr. Ginpachi’s Zany Class. Arriving late last year, the alternate reality anime focused on the established characters of the shonen franchise reimagined into a school setting. While only garnering twelve episodes total, the side story proved that there were fans still hungry for this shonen universe.

Luckily, Gintama fans have another thing to look forward to besides the release of the anime on Netflix. On February 13th next month, Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames will release in theaters in Japan, remaking a fan-favorite arc from the anime for the big screen. While the anime adaptation has yet to confirm that it will receive a North American release, we have to imagine that it will one day hit the West following its Japanese release. While a sequel series to the original anime has yet to be confirmed, it’s clear that fans are more than willing to dive right back into the world of Gintoki Sakata.

