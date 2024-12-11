Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback Reveals New Trailer and Promo: Watch

The 28th movie in the Detective Conan series, One-Eyed Flashback, is slated to drop in April 2025, and a brand-new trailer just dropped, unveiling what fans can expect. To the surprise of many, the preview for the film seems to be taking a darker turn than many fans initially expected. While Detective Conan is a mystery thriller, it is still a shonen. Regardless, the film looks absolutely stunning, and we will be seeing Katsuya Shigehara, previously the unit director on Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine, taking the lead as the main director for the movie.

In addition to having Shigehara on board for the film, Takeharu Sakurai, a fellow Conan alum, is writing the script. Based on characters from the original manga by Gosho Aoyama, One-Eyed Flashback is described as follows: “The son of a world-famous mystery writer, Shinichi Kudo, has achieved his own notoriety by assisting the local police as a student detective. He has always been able to solve the most difficult of criminal cases using his wits and power of reason.”





Detective Conan’s Legacy Can’t Be Understated

Gosho Aoyama’s Detective Conan (also known as Case Closed) originally began serializing in Weekly Shonen Sunday in January 1994. The series is still ongoing and has over 106 collected volumes as of writing. The series begins by introducing readers to its lead protagonist, Jimmy Kudo, a high schooler and ace detective who assists the police department in solving tricky cases. In an attempt to suppress him, a crime group called the Black Organization ambushes Jimmy and force-feeds him a toxin that they hope will kill him. Instead, his body shrinks to the proportions of an elementary schooler. Choosing to hide his true identity, he starts going by Conan so he can continue his detective work.

Detective Conan has maintained cultural relevance in Japan and worldwide for decades. Not only is the series popular with anime and manga fans – where it has consistently placed on Media Factory’s Da Vinci magazine “Book of the Year” listings, the series has also had a massive influence on Japanese youth in the early 2000s. In 2006, the Japanese government used Conan to raise awareness about crime among young children. Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has similarly used Conan and other characters from the show in official pamphlets to promote what the group does. Aoyama’s work has also been commemorated in his hometown of Houkei, Tottori, with several bronze statues depicting the characters from the series and a museum that houses several of his original pieces.

As of 2023, Detective Conan had become one of the best-selling manga of all time, with well over 270 million copies sold. The previous and 27th film to be released in the series, Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram, broke box office records in Japan, grossing 3.3 billion yen in its opening weekend. It’s clear that Conan isn’t planning on going anywhere anytime soon, and it will be exciting to see if One-Eyed Flashback can surpass the previous film sales.

