Frieren Reveals New Spinoff Ahead of Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End seemingly came out of nowhere in 2023 to become a resounding hit, capturing the hearts of fans and shooting to the top of My Anime List’s highest-rated anime of all time. Season 2 is officially in the works and is slated to be released in January 2026. But, while we wait for Frieren, Fern, and Stark to continue their journey North (now we know how Fern felt waiting for months at a time for Frieren), Toho has unveiled the return of an animated spinoff, which will be released for free online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End takes the standard fantasy genre trappings and tropes and puts a major spin on them. Based on the manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, the series follows the titular elf on her internal journey to live in the moment and appreciate the small moments in her extended lifetime, all while looking after a new human apprentice, Fern. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End teaches the audience to appreciate the little things in life. That point is highlighted in the much-loved series of YouTube shorts, which will make an epic comeback ahead of Season 2.

Madhouse

Frieren‘s Magical YouTube Shorts Are Returning for a Second Journey

Like Frieren herself returning to the North to defeat the Demon King once and for all, Frieren‘s series of animated shorts are coming back for a second outing. The first series of animated shorts were released last year during Season 1’s run. Now, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Frieren anime has announced that the series will return for more short-scale adventures next month.

The newest episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End‘s series of animated shorts will debut on April 2nd. The short will be titled “Magic to Remove Only the Alcohol from Liquor.” 12 animated shorts are already available to watch for free on YouTube.

In the series, Frieren is obsessed with collecting as many spells as possible. These range from devastating energy attacks to spells that can grow a field of blue flowers and clean clothes. The animated shorts focus on Frieren’s love of niche spells, with each minute-long short showing off a new and bizarre arcane ability — like a spell that summons BBQ sauce.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Is in Development

In the series, Fern would sometimes wait for years for Frieren before they could continue their journey. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait anywhere near as long before Season 2 arrives on our screens. Season 2 will debut next January, although an exact release date hasn’t been revealed.

We haven’t yet got a full trailer for Season 2. However, a gorgeous poster has been revealed, and it promises another vibey and comforting journey for Frieren, Fern, and Stark in Season 2. In the poster, Frieren appears to be embracing the small moments as she sits alongside Fern and Stark while they all dip their feet into a warm hot spring.

H/T: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on X