Crunchyroll Confirms Packed Dub Lineup for January 2026

The Winter 2026 anime schedule is now underway this month, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be offering a jam packed line up of English dubs beginning this month. 2026 has kicked off with a whole new wave of anime that fans will see make their debuts over the next few weeks, and there are a lot of shows that are really going to be dominating conversation moving forward. But thankfully, fans of English dubs will be able to join in on these conversations over the next few months too.

With the Winter 2026 anime schedule kicking off this month, Crunchyroll has also sparked their new wave of English dubs over the month. While some have already begun, the full line up reveals that Crunchyroll is going to be offering over 20 new dubs over the next few months. It’s a packed line up with returning and new shows mixed in, and you can find the breakdown below.

Crunchyroll Reveals Dub Lineup for Winter 2026 Schedule

Crunchyroll’s English dub line up will begin this January for the Winter 2026 schedule, but confirmed dates and staff information will be revealed the closer to the debut of these respective series. The line up as revealed by Crunchyroll is as follows:

[OSHI NO KO] Season 3

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You. Season 2

DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR

Dead Account

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Golden Kamuy Final Season

Hana-Kimi

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3

MF GHOST Season 3

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

ROLL OVER AND DIE

Sentenced to Be a Hero

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 5

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

To Your Eternity Season 3

TRIGUN STARGAZE

Tune In to the Midnight Heart

You and I Are Polar Opposites

You Can’t Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!

This line up has already begun for some of these shows with same-day releases for lucky shows like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, but it’s unclear as to how many other shows will be lucky enough to have that schedule. Either way, there are some big dubs on the horizon for returning juggernauts like Jujutsu Kaisen, Trigun Stargaze, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, but there will likely be more dubs added to the line up as the season really gets into high gear.

English dubs are some of the most popular releases among anime fans these days, and are often preferred by a huge chunk of the anime watching audience. So it’s good to see Crunchyroll has plans for major dub releases you will want to keep an eye out for, so fans will need to keep an ear out for any updates on their release dates and schedules moving forward.

