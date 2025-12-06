Crunchyroll’s Biggest Fantasy Anime Shares New Trailer Ahead of Season 2 Return

Crunchyroll’s biggest Fantasy anime is kicking off the new year with a brand new season, and fans have gotten a new trailer showing off what to expect in the new episodes. 2026 is fast approaching as the Fall 2025 anime prepare to release their final few episodes, and this means there is going to be a whole new year of anime to keep an eye out for. The Winter 2026 looks especially strong as it’s starting the new year not only with a ton of new releases, but a ton of fan favorites are going to be making their respective comebacks too.

One of the biggest returns to keep an eye out for is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and Season 2 will be making its debut this January as part of the very competitive Winter 2026 anime schedule. Crunchyroll will be streaming its new episodes alongside their debut in Japan for fans in many international regions, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect thanks to a cool new trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2. You can check it out in action below ahead of its return to Crunchyroll.

When Does Frieren Season 2 Come Out?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on January 16th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will exclusively streaming those new episodes outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. It’s also where you can currently catch up with everything that happened in the first season with both English and Japanese audio versions available. Though a dub release for Season 2 has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing.

Tomoya Kitagawa will be directing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 for Madhouse, taking over from Keiichiro Saito seen with the first season. That’s not the only shake up that we’ll be seeing behind the scenes for the new episodes either as Keisuke Kojima and Yuri Fujinaka will be handling the character designs and taking over for Reiko Nagasawa. But much of the rest of the staff will be carrying over from the first season with Tomohiro Suzuki handling the series’ composition and Evan Call composing the music once more.

Why Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Has Gotten So Big

Frieren: Journey’s End originally kicked off its run in 2023, but the anime reached a whole new level of love with fans thanks to the second half of the season airing in early 2024. The franchise has been something of a marvel to see in action as it’s just a well put together Fantasy series that’s not an Isekai or some other kind of variation. But as it follows its near immortal main character as she takes on a new journey to properly mourn her fallen friends, fans have just fallen in love with it all.

Frieren might have even taken the spotlight outside of the bounds of the series, and is steadily becoming an icon and recognizable character in her own right. It means that even more fans are going to be watching the anime’s new episodes as they hit than ever before, and that anticipation is likely going to be rewarded with yet another great season.

What do you think?