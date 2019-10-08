Frozen 2 Manga Adaptation Announced

North American film franchises have had plenty of manga adaptations in the past. Specifically, the Star Wars franchise has had numerous manga adaptations not just covering roads that have already been tread such as Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, but also dive into unexplored territory such as the upcoming Legends Of Luke Skywalker manga that will be an adaptation of a novel. Not to be outdone by its Disney cousin, Elsa and company are looking to jump in on the action with a manga adaptation for their upcoming sequel in November!

Viz Media released the news on their Official Twitter Account, stating that the upcoming popular sequel film will be given its own manga adaptation that will surely have parents revisiting the story that supplied the songs that will be drilled into their heads for months to come thanks to their children:

Announcement: Frozen 2: The Manga releases early 2020! Are Elsa’s powers enough to see her through their adventure into the unknown? — VIZ @ Seis Manos 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 5, 2019

There may be far more Disney manga than you previously knew about, with not just Viz Media printing the bundled collections, but Tokyopop as well. Franchises such as Alice In Wonderland, Nightmare Before Christmas, Kingdom Hearts, Lilo & Stitch, Tangled, and Pirates of the Caribbean have all received manga adaptations that put a brand new spin on some of these classic stories.

At New York Comic Con, Disney and Viz Media made it official that they were entering into a partnership, with both Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Legends Of Luke Skywalker being the first Disney properties to be released under this union. Though no other titles have been announced as of yet, both companies promise that there will be more properties coming down the pike as manga adaptations.

Will you be picking up the Frozen 2 manga adaptation from Viz Media? What’s been your favorite manga adaptation of a Western property to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and manga!

Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, produced by Peter Del Vecho, and features the songwriting of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The film stars Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Josh Gad (Olaf), Santino Fontana (Hans), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), and Sterling K. Brown.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom,” reads Disney’s official synopsis for Frozen 2. “Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 slides into theaters on November 22.