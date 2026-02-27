Fullmetal Alchemist Announces Anime Crossover Event

The Elric brothers’ adventure might have ended quite some time ago, but the legacy of Fullmetal Alchemist remains to this day. While series creator Hiromu Arakawa forged a masterpiece for the anime medium, the mangaka hasn’t retired in light of Edward and Alphonse’s success. In fact, the artist is planning a big comeback to the anime world later this year with the arrival of Daemons of the Shadow Realm, her latest manga series, which is receiving an anime adaptation from Studio BONES. To celebrate the old and new works of Arakawa, a special anime crossover event is in the works this spring.

Beginning on March 6th in Japan, Fullmetal Alchemist’s movies are arriving on the silver screen. To start, Fullmetal Alchemist The Movie: Conqueror of Shamballa will arrive on March 6th and run in theaters for one week in Tokyo, Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka. Following the screenings’ end on March 12th, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos will run until March 19th. Finally, the first episodes of Daemons of the Shadow Realm will air for one night on March 22nd, with cast members Kensho Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Yuichi Nakamura, Misaki Kuno, and Junichi Suwabe slated to be a part of the event. The spiritual successor to Fullmetal Alchemist is set to hit the small screen on April 4th, meaning anime fans in Japan will get the chance to experience the Daemons early.

While there has never been an official crossover between the works of Hiromu Arakawa, the upcoming anime adaptation will be brought to life by the same studio responsible for the animated journey of the Elrics. Studio BONES, which fans might know best for its recent work on My Hero Academia and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, is returning once again to breathe new life into Arakawa’s works. While this tale is a far different one from the world of alchemy that helped put Hiromu on the map, it’s clear that Arakawa’s art style is once again being adeptly animated thanks to BONES.

For those who haven’t had the chance to read Daemons of the Shadow Realm’s original manga, there’s plenty to look forward to with the upcoming anime adaptation. The latest from Hiromu Arakawa explores a supernatural world that is led by twins Yuru and Asa as they attempt to discover a secret power that would grant someone the ability to control the deadly creatures. First premiering in 2021, the manga is still releasing new chapters to this day, meaning we could be set for more than one season of the upcoming anime series. As of the writing of this article, Arakawa hasn’t hinted at the manga coming to an end anytime soon, so it’s entirely possible that Daemons of the Shadow Realm could one day hit the same heights as its sister series.

