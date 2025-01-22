10 Saddest Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Moments

Throughout its 64 episodes, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood had fans laughing, holding on to the edge of their seats, and crying over the anime’s many tragic stories. In fact, despite its many lighthearted moments, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood could be argued to be an anime that starts and ends with tragedy. Because in life, an equivalent exchange is not always so equivalent. And that’s a lesson the Elric brothers learn the hard way when they try to play with the laws of nature, the consequences of their actions fueling their search for the Philosopher’s Stone that marks their involvement with the wider plot of the story.

But the Elric brothers aren’t the only Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood characters worth shedding tears over. Their journey has them meet many people of various backgrounds as they learn and grow from their own but also other’s mistakes. Almost every character in the series has seen and grown from tragedy, from the brothers’ childhood friend Winry to the villainous Homunculus Greed. And thanks to that, the anime’s fan base keeps wanting more even two decades later (as evidenced by the anime getting a live-action stage play). So without further ado, let’s take a look at the 10 saddest moments in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Spoiler Warning: Given the Nature of This List, Major Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Spoilers Ahead for Each Entry!

The Elrics’ Failed Human Transmutation

When Edward and Alphonse Elric lose their mother, Trisha, at the young age of five and four, respectively, they are barely old enough to even understand the concept of death. With a prodigal interest in alchemy, Ed hypothesizes the brothers could bring their mother back with Human Transmutation. But their desire to feel their mother’s hug again leads to a far more tragic fate.

Even after 5 years of training and preparation, nothing goes as planned. Minutes after the Human Transmutation array activates, Al loses his entire body, while an equally scared Ed loses his left leg. The scene is absolutely brutal and only becomes sadder when, in a desperate attempt to have his brother back, a bleeding Ed uses his own blood to bind Al’s soul to the suit of armor in their father’s study, giving up his right arm in exchange.

Alphonse’s Sacrifice

In Ed’s final showdown against the villain Father, he finds his automail destroyed and his organic arm impaled on some twisted rebar, preventing him from performing alchemy or even getting away from the approaching villain. In a desperate attempt to save his brother, a damaged Al hypothesizes that since Ed gave up his right arm to bind Al’s soul to the armor, the reverse must also be true. And with Mei’s help, he sacrifices his soul for Ed’s arm, bringing tears to fans’ eyes.

Riza’s Reaction To Roy’s (Presumed) Death

When the Homunculus Lust tells Riza Hawkeye she’s going to kill her to join her superior officer Roy Mustang in the afterlife, Riza’s reaction is heartbreaking. The normally calm and capable lieutenant first reacts with denial, unable to accept Roy being dead. She then lashes out, shooting Lust with bullet after bullet until she’s all out of ammo.

Riza doesn’t stop even as tears stream down her face. And when her attacks have no lasting effect thanks to the Homunculus’ regeneration, she slumps down, defeated. Seeing such a composed character break down was an emotional moment for many, and while Roy was (thankfully) not actually dead, the scene did leave its mark.

Maes Hughes’ Death

Introduced as Roy Mustang’s cheery friend and comrade, Maes Hughes was an instant hit among fans, which makes his death all the more tragic. After Maes realizes all the riots and battles in Amestris are no coincidence, he’s ambushed by Lust, who intends to kill him to ensure his silence.

Fortunately, he was able to escape. However, as an injured Maes finds a phone booth to tip Roy off about his findings, he is attacked by the shapeshifting Envy. Maes tries to fight back, but Envy cruelly takes the form of his wife, stopping the Lieutenant Colonel in his tracks. And if that wasn’t sad enough, after Maes’ young daughter calls out to her father at his funeral, even Roy can’t stop his tears.

Nina’s Fate

While Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has its fair share of sad moments, Nina’s fate is the saddest of them all. The young daughter of alchemist Shou Tucker, the Elric brothers meet Nina while researching in her father’s library and take an instant liking to her. Even playing with her and her dog, Alexander.

But when Shou Tucker needs an alchemical miracle for his assessment day, he does the unthinkable and permanently fuses his own daughter and her dog into a talking chimera. Once Ed realizes what’s happened, he can’t hold back his rage, nearly punching Tucker to death. This heart-wrenching moment not only sticks with the audience but also Ed, helping define him as a character.

Greed Kills His Friends

After Father puts Greed into Ling’s body and erases his previous memories, Greed encounters Bido, one of his friends from Dublith who traveled to Central to find him. Thanks to his Ultimate Shield and demeanor, Bido is able to recognize Greed despite him being in a different body. But Greed doesn’t recognize Bido and kills him instead.

However, this moment triggers his memories, and Greed starts remembering all of his friends from Dublith. The event marked Greed as a tragic character whose wish is to live his life away with his friends from his Father’s control. Greed finally acknowledges this just before his death.

Ed Stops Winry From Shooting Scar

When Winry learns Scar was the one to kill her parents, the onslaught of emotions has her fall to her knees. When she sees a gun nearby, the normally kind and caring character is overcome by the desire for revenge. With shaking hands, a crying Winry points her gun at Scar while Ed and Al beg her not to shoot.

But despite even Scar calling her desire for revenge justified, Winry can’t bring herself to pull the trigger. Eventually, Ed peels the gun out of Winry’s shaking hands. In an emotional scene, it reminds her that her hands are meant to save lives, not take them.

Roy Loses His Sight

For his grand plan to succeed, the villain Father needed five human sacrifices that had performed Human Transmutation. When he falls short of this number, he tries to force Roy Mustang to perform the Transmutation to save Riza’s life. But Roy refuses.

Seeing that he won’t perform the Transmutation willingly, Wrath stabs an unwilling Roy’s hands in place while Pride opens the Gate. And despite Roy’s conscious decision not to perform the Transmutation, Truth still has him pay the toll with his eyesight. This is tragic for a man who dreamed of becoming Fuhrer and seeing Amestris change with his own eyes.

Al Doubs His Memories

Despite the brothers’ visibly strong bond, living as a suit of armor that can’t eat or sleep takes its toll on Al. So when Ed and Al meet another hollow suit of armor in the same situation, the encounter sows the seed of doubt in Al’s mind. The younger Elric starts doubting his brother and even his memories, wondering if he even exists. And while the brothers eventually talk things out, Alphonse’s dilemma is heartbreaking to witness.

Ed’s Final Transmutation

Throughout the anime, there is one thing we learn to be true without a doubt: Ed loves alchemy. So, for him to sacrifice something he loves so much in exchange for his brother is heartwarming but also incredibly sad. It is clear that Ed has spent years regretting getting Al involved in his plan to perform Human Transmutation, and his last Transmutation is him finally correcting that mistake, regardless of the cost.

Ed gave up his Gate of Truth, giving up his alchemy abilities in exchange for bringing Al back. It’s a worthy sacrifice, but only one Ed could make after achieving significant enough character growth to part with something so precious. However, for Alphonse’s sake, and playing into the series’ themes, it was ultimately the exchange we needed.