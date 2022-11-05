Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Armors Up With Alphonse

Fullmetal Alchemist might not have released any new anime episodes in 2022, but the anime franchise did release two new live-action movies that can currently be streamed on Netflix. Both The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation played out the remainder of the anime's story following 2017's first live-action film bringing Edward and Alphonse Elric to the real world, and now, one cosplayer has not only tried their hand at once again showing Al in a new light, but walks anime fans through the process of creating this intricate armor.

Alphonse's story was quite the tragic one, as he attempted to resurrect his mother alongside his brother Edward, with the pair of young boys not realizing the horrors they would unleash thanks to the alchemic experiment they were undergoing. While Edward lost both an arm and a leg in their attempt, Al might have suffered an arguably worse fate, with Ed using his skills at the last moment to transfer his brother's soul into a suit of armor before losing it forever. With no body inside, Al had some serious strength backing him up throughout their journey learning the dark secrets of the government as well as still working to learn the secrets of alchemy.

Full Metal Al

Instagram Cosplayer Kaida Cosplay walked Fullmetal Alchemist fans through their process of creating the armor that Alphonse was trapped inside throughout the anime franchise, also showing off the finished product that does the larger Elric brother proud:

At present, there have been no plans revealed when it comes to potentially revisiting the world of the Elric brothers via a Fullmetal Alchemist sequel and/or spin-off series. Creator Hiromu Arakawa is currently working on a new manga series titled Tsugai of the Underworld, which has yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation, though considering Fullmetal Alchemist's popularity, it might only be a matter of time.

The live-action movies adapted a good portion of the anime's story and if you haven't had the opportunity to check out the trilogy, they can currently be streamed, though much like a future anime, a fourth film in the trilogy seems unlikely at this point.

What do you think of this new take on the biggest Elric brother? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of alchemy.