‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Is Missing Totally Adorable Character

Fullmetal Alchemist is back like fans have never seen before. The praised series make a comeback last winter when its first live-action film was released. Netflix is now streaming the movie worldwide for fans, and audiences have been split over the feature. However, there is one thing most fans are in agreement about…

Seriously, where is Elicia Hughes?!

Yes, if you have seen the film, then you know Fullmetal Alchemist leaves out one fan-favorite character. Edward and Alphonse Elric get their due spotlight as does Winry and even Colonel Mustang. Mae Hughes is also treated as a lead character, but his daughter is shafted for some inexplicable reason.

Anime and manga fans will be very familiar with Elicia. The girl may not be a prominent character, but she is unforgettable. Elicia is the daughter of Maes and Gracia Hughes. In the original series, Maes is known to fawn of Elicia when at all possible, and he has dozens of photos of her on him at all times. The doting father loves Elicia to bits, and Maes wants the world to know how precious his little girl is.

Sadly, the lieutenant does not get to dote like that in the film.

Fullmetal Alchemist nails Maes goofy character, but the officer isn’t a father — not yet, that is. The movie confirms Maes is married to his wife Gracia, but the pair are only expecting. They have not had Elicia by the time Edward and Alphonse visit their home. And, tragically, Maes is killed by the Homunculus Envy before he can ever meet his child.

