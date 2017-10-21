‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Live-Action Movie Announces U.S. Premiere Date

Fullmetal Alchemist fans have been waiting patiently for some time now, as the series’ live-action adaptation is almost on their screens. In addition, they also hope that this live-action version of their favorite franchise is much better than other recent live-action films derived from anime. Now it has recently been announced when that will be for U.S. Fullmetal Alchemist fans, with the first screening set to be during the first Anime NYC convention on the 19th of November. In addition, the director for the Fullmetal Alchemist Live-Action film in Fumihiko Sori will also be in attendance for the special screening.

This will be the premiere for U.S. fans with tickets being available for only US$10, however, you must be a Anime NYC attendee to watch the screening. Although, the film will be availible in Japan much earlier, with their premiere date being October 25th during the Tokyo International Film Festival. In addition, the film will then open on roughly 400 screens across Japan on December 1st, which includes 4DX and IMAX screenings. The Anime NYC Convention will take place from November 17 to the 19th, with the event being held at Javits Center.

If you are unfamiliar with the series then you still have plenty of time to catch up, with the anime and manga both being completed. The manga was originally released in 2001 and has since inspired two animated television series’ that have both been completed, two animated films and now this live-action adaptation. In the lead-up to the film, you can read Viz Media’s synopsis for Fullmetal Alchemist below:

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies…the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.