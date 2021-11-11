Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Drops First-Look at New Manga, Yomi no Tsugai

It has been years since Fullmetal Alchemist stepped out with a new chapter, and Hiromi Arakawa has enjoyed her hiatus to its fullest. After all, the beloved manga creator has kept a low profile in the last few years, but that is all changing. Not long ago, it was announced Arakawa has a new manga in the works, and fans have gotten their first look at the project.

The update comes courtesy of Square Enix as the company posted a preview of its December Monthly Shonen Gangan issue. It was there fans got a close look at Arakawa’s new series, and the manga will be called Yomi no Tsugai. No official translation has been given for the title, but netizens have settled on The Hinge of the Underworld for the time being.

As you can see above, the preview shows the cover image for Yomi no Tsugai issue one. The artwork shows two characters back to back as they stand on a red-black symbol similar to that of yin and yang. In the front, a boy named Yuru can be found dressed in light blues and yellows. To his back, a woman dressed in all black can be found with a bandage covering one eye, and it turns out this figure is Yuru’s sister Asa.

At this point, little is known about Yomi no Tsugai, but Square Enix did share a tiny blurb about the series. Arakawa’s new story will follow Yuru as the boy lives peacefully atop a remote mountain with his twin sister. Things are shaken up when Asa is called to work at their village’s prison, and Yuru travels with his sister from their faraway home. And once the two enter the city, the twins begin unraveling a dark secret about their quaint village.

Clearly, Yomi no Tsugai will entice fans of Fullmetal Alchemist, and its first issue will debut December 10th. At this point, Viz Media has not confirmed plans to translate this title simultaneously with its Japanese release. But if Fullmetal Alchemist fans band together their pleas, well – there’s a good chance Yomi no Tsugai will become a staple with readers stateside this winter.

