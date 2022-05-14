Fullmetal Alchemist Soundtracks Arrive Worldwide For The First Time

✖

Fullmetal Alchemist is readying to release its first live-action sequel into theaters in Japan later this month on May 20th, with a third film set to arrive in June of this year which will round out the story of the Elric brothers within this adaptation. With Edward and Alphonse returning to the silver screen, the anime franchise created by Hiromu Arakawa is releasing eleven original soundtracks from both the first anime series, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and its movies to fans around the world for the first time.

The official press release for this major event for the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise reads as such:

"Milan Records today releases music from the hugely popular anime franchise FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST for the first time ever outside of Japan. Available everywhere now are 11 original soundtracks, including music from both the original Fullmetal Alchemist television series and the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series, as well as soundtracks from the franchise's two feature-length films, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Conqueror of Shamballa and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos. The release includes eight albums originally released by Aniplex with music primarily composed by Michiru Oshima (Fullmetal Alchemist, Conqueror of Shamballa), Akira Senju (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) and Taro Iwashiro (The Sacred Star of Milos), as well as a specialty album featuring instrumental arrangements of the television series' themes. Rounding out the catalog are two additional albums featuring original character songs performed by the voice actors from the series. Today's release arrives amidst the 20th anniversary of Fullmetal Alchemist, giving fans a chance to revisit their favorite songs, themes, and scores from the television series and films."

The soundtracks can be found digital thanks to Milan Records, with the following link gathering together a large number of tunes from the various adventures of the Elric Brothers and their quest in undoing the broken alchemy they had committed as children.

There are currently no plans to revisit this world of alchemy in a sequel series or spin-off, with the mangaka responsible for the creation of the Elric brothers currently working on a new manga in the form of Tsugai of the Underworld.

Will you be checking out these soundtracks for the adventures of Edward and Alphonse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Elric brothers.

Via Press Release