Funimation Announces Major Tokyo Ghoul, ReLIFE Acquisitions

At their panel today at Anime Expo 2018, Funimation made some big announcements, including some new Tokyo Ghoul and ReLIFE content set for US release from the company on home video and the FunimationNow service.

We’ll do our best to run them down, and add to the list if we hear of more before the end of the show. What we know so far, you can check out below!

First up, the Free! movies are coming to home video this October, with pre-orders begin July 15. New releases include:

High Speed! Free! Starting Days: Prequel movie that explores Haruka and Makoto’s past in middle school and also introduces several new characters that were featured in Free! Take Your Marks and are now key members of the Free! family and part of the new third season Free! Dive to the Future, which premieres later this month.

Free! Take Your Marks: Released in the theaters this past March, this sequel to “Free! -Eternal Summer-” focuses on Haruka, Makoto, Rin, and Sosuke as the head to college. This was the film is a direct set-up to season three Free! Dive to the Future.

They will also roll out a Free! Movie Collection, a special box set that includes both High Speed! and Free! Take Your Marks and the Free! Timeless Medley compilation movies, which retell the first two seasons of the television series and feature brand new content – scenes from Haruka and Makoto’s past, the introduction of Rin’s father, and footage of new characters Asahi and Ikuya.

For fans of Mamoru Hosoda, Funimation will release a box set of all four current films from the celebrated filmmaker: The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and the Beast. The package will be value-priced and packaged in an exclusive rigid box package.

Funimation has also acquired the ReLIFE original video animations (OVAs), to be released on FunimationNow and home video. No date was specified as of this time, although fall seems likely given that most of the listings revealed at the panel are coming between now and October.

For FunimationNow, the company announced the new series Tokyo Ghoul: re Part 2. Part 2 of the third season of Tokyo Ghoul will premiere on the service this October. The FunimationNow platform will also play host to SSSS Gridman, the new series from studio Triggers, which will premiere this fall.

Funimation will also be reissuing Witch Hunter Robin this October, with preorders opening up on July 15.