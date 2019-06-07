Funimation Confirms My Hero Academia Season 4 License

Fans of the heroes of UA Academy and the villains of the League of Villains are eagerly anticipating the return to this world when the anime makes its heroic return this October. While the past seasons have been brought to us in the United States by Funimation Productions, it’s always nice to get confirmation for a popular series that the same production house will be responsible for bringing the next season to viewers. Funimation will be returning to the series, holding the license for the show’s fourth season that promises to add new friends and threats to the roster of My Hero Academia.

The official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia posted a humorous Tweet that the upcoming season would be dropping onto “FunimationNow” this fall:

Videos by ComicBook.com

📂 Announcements

└ 📂 Fall 2019 Anime

└ 📂 Coming to FunimationNow

└ 📂 My Hero Academia Season 4#MyHeroAcademia #PLUSULTR4 pic.twitter.com/GuOiA9Ynxl — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) June 6, 2019

With Season four reportedly covering two popular arcs from the manga, the Overhaul arc and Cultural Festival arc respectively, Funimation is sure to roll out the red carpet this October when My Hero Academia returns. The third season of the series saw some huge changes take place with the most prominent being the defeat of All For One and All Might all but losing his powers. With the torch now officially passed to Midoriya as the “Symbol of Peace”, the fourth season is sure to follow the characters as they continue their training to become the world’s greatest suprheroes.

This season also promises to expand on the roles of the “Big Three”, a trio of students who stand above the rest in terms of their abilities and training. The three heroes themselves include Amajiki with the power of “manifest”, Hado with the power of “Quirk Wave”, and Togata with the power of “Permeation”. Of these three, Togata stands out the most due to his stature as the “number one hero” at the school and strange resemblance to All Might.

Considering how many times the series went “Plus Ultra” in season three, the fourth season will certainly have its work cut out for it reaching those heights.

Excited to see the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia? Will you be watching along with the subbed or dubbed version? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.