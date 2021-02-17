Funimation Launches Huge Funko Frenzy Sale

✖

Funko Pops have been a big seller when it comes to recreating characters from across the medium of anime, with Funimation announcing a big sale for countless numbers of Pops from series including Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, Yu Yu Hakusho, Tokyo Ghoul, Fruits Basket, and more. You can currently click on this link to access the big Funko Pop sale that offers fans the opportunity to pick up some Pops for as little as $4.99 of some of their favorite anime characters that have helped shape the medium throughout the years.

The very first Funko Pop that was ever created was in fact based on the comic book character Batman, who has received countless adaptations via animated series, live-action films, television series, and more. Following the success of the company, it would eventually dive feet first into the world of anime, taking the opportunity to create Funko Pops of characters from countless anime franchises. Though Funimation is only one of many outlets that offer fans the opportunity to buy Funko versions of their favorite anime heroes and villains, this sale might just be one of the biggest to date considering the deals that are being offered thanks to the anime company that is well known within the industry.

(Photo: Funimation)

Funimation originally made a name for itself by bringing the popular Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball, to North America, forming the company specifically for this purpose and finding insane success as a result. Recently, Funimation and its parent company of Sony acquired the streaming service of Crunchyroll, making the company that much bigger within the world of anime and attempting to corner the market in the world of streaming, with the likes of Netflix and HBO Max attempting to keep in step.

Even though there have been countless Funkos created for characters within the medium of anime, there is plenty of material left to mine, especially considering the alternate versions of Pops that have been created in the past such as larger and metallic alternates.

Will you be picking up any of these anime Funko Pops offered in this Funimation Sale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Funkos.

