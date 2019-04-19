‘Dragon Ball’ Actor Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation, Colleagues for Defamation

According to court documents, noted voice actor Vic Mignogna will be taking legal action against Funimation and several industry colleagues. The actor filed a million-dollar lawsuit against the parties claiming to have been defamed following a public controversy accusing Mignogna of sexual harassment.

The reports confirm the actor is suing Funimation as well as former colleagues like Monica Rial, Jamie Marchi, and Ronald Toye. The lawsuit, which was filled in Tarrant County with the Texas District Court, says Mignogna has suffered irreparable harm from defamation related to the harassment investigation.

“The repeated attention that Monica, Jamie, and even Funimation’s agents, employees or business partners, gave [Twitter user] hanleia’s and Marzgurl’s accusations caused their Tweets to ‘go viral,’” the lawsuit reads. (via Polygon)

Continuing, the lawsuit suggests Mignogna suffered from continual “carpet-bombing” from the defendants on Twitter as they would bring up the controversy.

For those unaware, Mignogna came under scrutiny earlier this year when a hashtag gained steam online known as Kick Vic. Netizens took to social media to share uncomfortable encounters they had with Mignogna with several accounts suggest sexual harassment. While the actor was quick to deny the claims, investigations held by Rooster Teeth and Funimation prompted the companies to stop working with Mignogna. A slew of anime conventions also rescinded invitations to the actor including Kameha Con, but the event ended up adding the actor back to the list. Taking to Twitter, Mignogna did tell fans he was pursuing legal assistance regarding the investigations and their fallout while thanking followers for supporting him.

