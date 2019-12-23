Funimation Announces First Winter 2020 Licenses

Although 2019 is coming to an end and many of the Fall anime hits are reaching their finales, it can feel like it’s all over. But with the new year (and new decade) comes a whole new wave of anime as the Winter 2020 season is upon us in a couple of weeks. With the Winter anime season fast approaching, Funimation has revealed its first batch of licenses that fans will want to keep an eye out for in January! With both old and new favorites premiering, it looks like there’s something for everyone!

Not only are there new takes on classic anime series such as Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, sequels to fan-favorite series with Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and interesting brand new series such as ID: INVADED. Here’s the break down of series coming to FunimationNOW for the Winter 2020 season so far:

While there are many major original anime series coming to FunimationNOW as part of the Winter season, there seems to be a lot of fan anticipation building up toward the remake of Sorcerous Stabber Orphen. A celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the original light novel series written by Yoshinobu Akita with illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka, this new anime series will be the third anime take on the franchise overall. In the 25 years of its run, the franchise has spawned numerous anime, manga, video games, and more, but this will be the first time many fans are introduced to the series.

Funimation describes the new Sorcerous Stabber Orphen as such, “From Studio DEEN (Fate/stay night) comes a remake celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series! Orphen is a powerful sorcerer who is notoriously lazy. Everything changes when he finds a way to save his sis, who was turned into a dragon during their days at magic academy. Betrayed by friends who refused to help, Orphen will stop at nothing to track her down, even if he has to go it alone.” These series are joined by continuing series such as My Hero Academia, Radiant, Black Clover, and more!