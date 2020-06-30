FunimationCon 2020 Reveals Full Schedule of Panels and Events

✖

Funimation will be launching its huge virtual convention in just a few days, and has announced the full schedule and line up of panels, announcements, and events for FunimationCon 2020. Running from July 3-4, this upcoming convention will feature panels and premieres for many of Funimation's major series running through the rest of the year. This includes special panels for major returning anime such as Fire Force (which will be holding an early premiere for Season 2), new series such as DECA-DENCE and By the Grace of the Gods, and interviews with many English voice actors.

For those looking forward to the convention, Funimation has finally revealed the full schedule for the upcoming event (in CST) that runs down panels from 10:00 AM to 12:00AM through both Friday and Saturday across multiple streams. Funimation has laid out its entire schedule on its official website, and you can find more information about everything coming during the event here if you are interested.

Funimation describes their current FunimationCon 2020 lineup as such, "Previously announced voice actor panels include Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Fire Force, Fruits Basket, Dragon Ball Super, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, Listeners, and One Piece along with partner panels VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump Virtual Panel, ANIPLEX OF AMERICA’s The Aniplex of America Living Room Sessions, and RIGHT STUF’s Right Stuf Anime Industry Panel. FunimationCon 2020 events include Live My Hero One’s Justice 2 Esports Tournament, My Hero Academia Game Show with Voice Actors, and July 4th live programming from Aniplex Online Fest.

Funimation, in collaboration with Sony Music Labels Inc., will feature special programs from music guests BLUE ENCOUNT, FLOW, KANA-BOON, Luna Haruna, and a DJ performance by DJ MarGenal, as well as a special airing of the 2019 SACRA MUSIC Festival. FunimationCon 2020 is gathering popular cosplay personalities Yaya Han, Riddle, Phil Mizuno, Dressesandcapes, Alicia Marie, and Stella Chuu; plus new home video releases and merchandise available to purchase in The Funimation Shop"

FunimationCon 2020 will be taking place July 3-4 and will be completely free! If you're interested in attending Funimation's virtual convention, you can sign up or find more information at the link here. Will you be checking out this line-up? What are your thoughts on the full schedule? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

