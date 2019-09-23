Funko’s Avatar: The Last Airbender 6-Inch Flocked Appa Pop Arrives Tonight

Earlier this week, Funko and BoxLunch revealed that an exclusive Avatar: The Last Airbender 6-inched Flocked Appa Pop figure would be coming soon. If you were wondering exactly when the figure would drop, we have your answer.

The #643 Avatar: The Last Airbender 6-inch Flocked Appa Funko Pop figure will be available to order right here starting at approximately 8:30pm PST (11:30pm EST) tonight, September 21st. Odds are very high that this figure will sell out overnight, so be there at launch time. If you miss it, you can always grab one on eBay.

While you wait, you might want to browse BoxLunch’s supermassive buy one, get one 50% off sale on apparel – especially their Avatar: The Last Airbender collection. We’re particularly fond of their jersey designs which include soccer-style and hype jerseys with Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and Air Nomads styles.

On the Funko front, you’ll also find FunkO’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa cereal on sale for only $5.

For those of you unfamiliar with Avatar, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender’s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork helped the franchise grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years. Recently, it was announced a young adult novel focusing on Avatar Kyoshi would be coming to the canon, leaving fans eager to learn more about the infamous warrior’s tenure.

Appa was a “sky bison”, big enough to hold all the protagonists of Avatar: The Last Airbender on his back. While the larger than life mammal didn’t necessarily speak English, it was clear that he had a very good understanding of key phrases as well as the emotions and situations that were running rampant throughout the series’ episode count. Though the true tragedy of Appa was, much like Aang, he was the last of his kind as the deep freeze the pair went under that landed them into their future had them awaken to a world where both Airbenders and Sky Bison were a thing of the past.

