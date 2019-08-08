Funko’s Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goten Pop Figure Launches Tonight

Way back in January, Funko announced a wave of Dragon Ball Z Pop figures at London Toy Fair that included the Hot Topic exclusive Super Saiyan Goten. It’s been a long wait, but your chance to grab it is coming up tonight. Here’s what you need to know…

The Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goten (Flying) Pop figure will be available online right here starting tonight, August 8th/9th, between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). Note that Hot Topic’s exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas Diamond Collection Dapper Jack Skellington will also be available via that link tonight. Both figures should be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but your odds of getting one there are probably pretty slim. If the Super Saiyan Goten Pop sells out, you can always grab one on eBay.

In other anime merch news, a limited edition Plus Ultra Crate from Loot Crate and Funimation has been released that will contain 5-7 exclusive items. A t-shirt will be among those items, but there’s also premium crate option that will include your choice of an All Might or Overhaul-themed jacket.

You can order the one-time-only My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Crate right here in a standard edition for $84.99 (includes shipping – over $100 value) or a premium edition for $134.99 (includes shipping – over $175 value) with shipping slated for “Winter 2019”. As noted, these are limited edition crates, so when they’re gone, they’re gone. Keep in mind that early orders for both crates will also get a Plus Ultra keychain as a bonus while supplies last. These crates have been selling like crazy, so get your order in while you can.

