Funko's Boruto Hokage Rock Pop Figure Exclusive Set Continues With Hiruzen Sarutobi

Funko has partnered with GameStop to release another exclusive series of Deluxe Pops that combine to form a display piece. This time around, 7 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Pop figures will be released over the next several months. When complete, the figures will come together to form the iconic Hokage Rock. The third figure in the series has been released, and it's none other than the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi. Pre-orders are live here at GameStop now for $29.99.

Hokage Rock is basically the Mount Rushmore of Hidden Leaf Village / Konohagakure, featuring faces of the Hokage carved into the mountain. The GameStop Boruto Deluxe Pop lineup kicked off with Hashirama Senju, the First Hokage followed by the Second Hokage Tobirama Senju, the Second Hokage. You can keep tabs on the entire Funko Pop Deluxe Boruto: Naruto Next Generations lineup here at GameStop. The Hiruzen Sarutobi Pop figure will be followed by:

Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage

Tsunade, the Fifth Hokage

Kakashi Hatake, the Sixth Hokage

Naruto Uzumaki, the Seventh Hokage

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.