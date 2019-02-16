Funko Launches ‘My Hero Academia’ Pop Figures at NY Toy Fair

Funko is at New York Toy Fair 2019, and they’re on track to have one of the biggest Pop figure release days ever. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here, but one of the first truly exciting releases involves My Hero Academia! UPDATE: At the time of writing, the Entertainment Earth exclusive Deku Pop is crushing their site. When it’s back up and running the figure will be available here. Keep checking in because this glow-in-the-dark figure is going to sell like crazy.

The new additions include Deku Pop exclusives for both Entertainment Earth and Hot Topic. You will be able to pre-order the Entertainment Earth exclusive along with a series of My Hero Academia 5 Star figures right here at some point today, February 15th.

The 5 Star lineup includes Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka , Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and the Symbol of Peace, “All Might”.

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia started as a manga created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The series was adapted into a very popular anime series produced by Studio Bones in 2016.

