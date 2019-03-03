‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Says Her Anime Character Could Crush Arya Stark

Rooster Teeth’s gen:LOCK has been very well received by fans so far, and one of the biggest reasons why is the all-star voice cast including the likes of Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

In an interview with Inverse in which she talks about her role on the show, she mentions how her gen:LOCK character Cammie McCloud could take Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark in a fight.

Williams drew comparisons between the two characters in the interview, mentioning how they both grew up in similar circumstances but have different outlooks on it, “Arya in Season 1 was very much like Cammie; their naivety and the way they question the world is something that makes them endearing. But the way the harsh world really affected Arya, it took its toll and made her a darker person.”

But when it comes to gen:LOCK’s Cammie, she has changed “in the face of fear and the face of danger, she’s got a very positive attitude and a spirit in her to overcome situations. That’s how I would say they’re different.” But it seems that Williams feels this change in perspective along with some other buffs gives Cammie the edge in a fight between the two characters.

When asked who would win between Cammie and Arya, Williams picked Cammie, “If my characters had to meet, I think Cammie might take the cake. I think the technology she’s armed herself, Arya has never seen before. I think Cammie would take it.” So the science fiction character would probably best the fantasy character given the difference in technological advances.

Whether or not you agree with Williams, she knows both gen:LOCK‘s Cammie McCloud and Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark better than anyone. So if Williams says one would win over the other, it’s hard to argue.

gen:LOCK is now available for streaming on Rooster Teeth, and the synopsis for the series reads as such, “In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”

Here’s an excerpt from ComicBook.com’s review of gen:LOCK, and you can read the full review for yourself here.

“The acting and writing of the series would be great enough on their own, but there is also an impressively animated production holding it all together. gen:LOCK has a striking look that wears its anime influences on its sleeve, yet feels like an entirely unique project. The fight scenes are fluid, and the first full scene with the Holons will have you aching for more. But they’re always filled with personality as each action scene is imbued with an extra sense of humor or drama to take it up a notch.”

