Game of Thrones and Fullmetal Alchemist Have a Terrible Thing in Common

The saying goes that history tends to repeat itself. Even for those in the know, there’s something innately difficult about stopping the cyclical pattern in its tracks, and entertainment executives are no different. With Game of Thrones nearing its end, so many fans are dismayed at how loosely the finale has come together, but anime lovers knew what was to come.

Much like Bran, these fans saw into the future, but it was all because they were burned in the past. After all, it isn’t easy to forget the first adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist, and Game of Thrones bears all the anime’s worst traits.

As you can see below, fans (and sites like Kotaku) have taken to social media to spotlight their comparisons between Fullmetal Alchemist and Game of Thrones. Many of them are lamenting HBO went forward with an adaptation that mirrors the 2003 take of Fullmetal Alchemist rather than its more beloved 2009 go.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the story was created by Hiromu Arakawa and stands as one of anime’s best titles to date. It was given an anime adaptation in 2003 that was praised to start, but its final season was torn apart as Studio Bones was forced to create their own ending; At that time, Arakawa was not yet finished writing Fullmetal Alchemist, so the story’s end was left up to showrunners.

The show’s disappointing end soured fans for years until Studio Bones confirmed it was taking another shot at the title. In 2009, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood debuted after Arakawa finished writing her story, and the near 1:1 adaptation was an instant hit. To date, the reboot is praised as one of anime’s finest shows, and its juicy finale was praised by critics and fans alike.

So, if this all sounds familiar to you Game of Thrones fans, don’t be shocked.

Game of Thrones has done what it will with the story built by author George R.R. Martin so far, but the writer has not given his finale as of yet. For millions who have become attached to Westeros, their loyalty has been tested by the latest season of Game of Thrones, but it might not be their last visit. After all, if Studio Bones can redo Fullmetal Alchemist, it stands to reason HBO could do the same should Martin ever finish A Song of Ice and Fire. Just, hopefully the redo will avoid a title like Game of Thrones: Brotherhood Without Banners…

So, did you happen to make this connection? Let us know in the comments. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

