Shonen Anime Remake Releases New Look

Weekly Shonen Jump might have hit quite a few headlines in recent days thanks to some big cancellations in its manga publication, but these endings don’t mean that the shonen umbrella is closing anytime soon. This year, a major shonen franchise is planning for a big comeback following its initial series finale, revisiting one of the biggest arcs of its history. With Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, One Piece, and more shonen anime already kicking off 2026, Gintama is planning for a big comeback following its recent spin-off hitting the airwaves.

Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames is Bandai Namco Filmworks upcoming feature-length film, recreating one of the most popular storylines in the shonen franchise. Arriving on February 13th next month in Japan, the movie will chronicle Gintoki taking on the Night King Hosen. Originally, the arc took place in the anime from episodes 139 to 146, hitting the airwaves in 2009. To build up hype for this upcoming revival, here’s how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming film releasing soon: “The Space Pirates – 7th Division of the Harusame Facing off against their Vice Commander Abuto, Kagura and Shinpachi take a stand! And then Kagura. In the movie theater’s massive screen, witness the overwhelmingly intense battle with wide-eyed awe!” While a North American release date has yet to be confirmed, we wouldn’t be surprised if the remake makes its way to the West later this year.

Gintama’s Shonen Renaissance

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

Gintama’s manga ending arrived in 2019, but even with the creator Hideaki Sorachi deciding to bring Gintoki Sakata’s story to an end here in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, you can’t keep a good samurai down for long. Ever since this manga finale, the anime continued with movies to wrap its story, as well as the current spin-off series that re-imagines the cast in Gintama: Mr. Ginpachi’s Zany Class. While there hasn’t been news of Bandai Namco Filmworks potentially remaking the anime series that ran for a staggering three hundred and sixty-seven episodes, this might be the opening salvo for such an endeavor.

Shonen remakes, as many anime fans might realize, is becoming a big ticket item for the medium, as Gintama is only one of many franchises that are digging into their pasts to re-introduce themselves to new audiences. Earlier this month, Dragon Ball announced that it was remaking its beloved film, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, via the upcoming mini-series Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Joining the Z-Fighters in their endeavor, One Piece confirmed several years ago that the franchise was teaming up with Wit Studio and Neflix to remake Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece. Sticking closer to the source material, the project is touting that it will have less “filler” and a new art style that sees the anime look more like the manga. It will be interesting to see what other shonen classics are eventually remade via new anime projects in the future.

