Netflix's Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf Trailer Released

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf is a new hard-hitting fighting anime coming to Netflix later this Spring, and fans can check out the first trailer and poster! Garouden is a series of novels written by Baku Yumemakura that have been released since 1985. They've been such a hit that the novels have been adapted into previous manga (one that was even tackled by Baki the Grappler creator Keisuke Itagaki), feature film, and even video game releases. But now it will be making its full anime debut with a new series coming to Netflix in just a few more weeks.

Netflix has plenty of experience when it comes to fighting anime projects with the likes of Baki the Grappler, Kengan Ashura (which will soon have its own crossover anime with Netflix later this Summer), and much more, and now we're about to see a new fighter enter the fray with Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf. Teasing a main fighter who is trying to constantly hold back the fierce wolf within him before he's tested against many other powerful and deadly fighters, you can check out the first trailer for Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf in the video above and new poster below.

Which fighting style will prove to be the best?



Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf. Streaming worldwide this May, only on Netflix 💥 pic.twitter.com/Vp3Qvpoh9G — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 22, 2024

What Is Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf?

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf will be premiering with Netflix around the world beginning on May 23rd. Atsushi Ikariya will be directing the series (and also designing the characters together with Momoko Kawai for NAZ with Daisuke Mataga serving as assistant director, Sadayuki Murai in charge of the scripts. Takeshi Ueda will be performing the anime's opening theme titled "Fight & PRIDE" and the opening theme titled "CRY BOY."

The anime stars the likes of Ryota Takeuchi as Juzo Fujimaki, Tetsu Inada as Bunshichi Tanba, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tsutomu Himekawa, Rintaro Nishi as Shozan Matsuo, Tessho Genda as Soichiro Izumi, Aya Endo as Saeko Izumi, Ryota Suzuki as Ryoji Kubo, Hidenobu Kiuchi as Fumihito Tamon, Junya Enoki as Tomoyuki Hikita, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nyoze Carlos Nagato, Junichi Suwabe as Ichiro Shino, Kenjiro Tsuda as Oleg Zaytsev, Shiro Saito as Ranbo, Maki Izawa as Gunso, Yume Miyamoto as Chisaki Shino, and Yuko Kaida as Miyuki Koiso.

As for what to expect from the new anime, Netflix teases the story of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf as such, "On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups."