Netflix's One Piece Adds Joe Tracz as Season 2 Showrunner

One Piece season two is on the horizon, and all eyes are on the Netflix original. It won't be long before production sets sail on the series, but first, the crew had to fill a gap. Not long ago, news surfaced that One Piece's co-showrunner Steven Maeda had exited the project, and now it seems Joe Tracz is stepping into their place.

According to Deadline, Tracz has signed on to One Piece season two as writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. The executive will work in tandem with Matt Owens as showrunner. The latter oversaw season one of One Piece with Maeda, so Owens will be able to keep the Netflix series on track.

According to the new report, One Piece season two has locked in a production start date for season two. Netflix is expected to start filming in June 2025.

"I've been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series, and they don't come bigger or more beloved than One Piece," Tracz shared in a new statement. "I'm a huge fan of Oda-san's incredible imagination and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in Season One. So it's a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season Two."

As for Owens, the showrunner and writer shared their own excitement for have Tracz on the team. "Joe has brought a wealth of enthusiasm and experience into our second season that will help take One Piece to new heights," he said. "We're incredibly lucky to have him as a co-captain of this ship. The best crew on the seas grows larger!"

If you are not familiar with One Piece, its live-action series is streaming its first season in full. You can also find the hit One Piece anime on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix. So for those wanting more info on the franchise, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

