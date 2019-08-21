Ghost in the Shell Announces New Manga Series

Ghost in the Shell remains a classic manga title with fans, and its legacy continues to live on. Not only is a brand-new anime in the works, but it turns out a manga title is also in development which fans will be happy to hear about.

According to a new report, Kodansha Comics is working on a new manga series for Ghost in the Shell. The announcement was made in the latest issue of Young Magazine which confirmed Jun’ichi Fujisaku and Hiroki Yoshimoto will be doing the new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new manga will be titled Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm, and a name that good has to mean even better things for the franchise. The title will launch shortly with Kodansha setting a September 20 release date.

As for where this manga sits in the canon, it will be set after a familiar project. Masamune Shirow’s Ghost in the Shell: 1.5: Human-Error Processor will be set before this upcoming title and focus on the Sector 9 in the wake of Major’s disappearance. According to Anime News Network, the manga plans to focus on Batou, Azuma, Togusa, Ishikawa, and a new character named Tsunagi in particular.

Of course, fans of the sci-fi franchise are excited to see Ghost in the Shell move ahead with a new title. Fujisaku is well-known by the fandom as they’ve worked on several Ghost in the Shell titles. The manga crowd can stay satiated while Production I.G. continues to work on the franchise’s next manga. The 3D CG anime venture will be titled Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 and be overseen by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki.

So, will you be checking out this upcoming title? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Ghost in the Shell, the series was created by Masamune Shirow (as Mobile Armored Riot Police in Japan) in 1989. Set in 2029 Japan, the series follows the Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterror organization led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (a woman forced to live with a cybernetic body due to an accident when she was young) as they investigate the crimes committed between machines and humans. The series first made its major break in 1995 with a film, and then another anime series in Stand Alone Complex that told an alternate story from the film. This is arguably the most popular version of the series, but it’s one of many.