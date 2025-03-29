Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Jennifer Hale Talks Series Resurgence, Possible Kyoshi Return (Exclusive)

Aang and Korra were two Avatars who went to great lengths to protect both their friends and the world at large when they held the title of Avatar. In Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, both of the protagonists relied on the expertise of their predecessors to help them overcome some major challenges. Of the different Avatars, one of the most ruthless and effective was Kyoshi, a past Earth bender who was more than willing to defeat her enemies by any means necessary. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Kyoshi’s voice actor, Jennifer Hale, about both the franchise’s big comeback and the possibility of her stepping back into the role.

Hale started the discussion revolving around Paramount’s world of benders by sharing her enthusiasm that the franchise was making such a strong comeback, “I love seeing the resurgence, and it’s so cool that a new generation gets to dive into this and experience it. I love this character, Kyoshi, because she will do what it takes regardless. I think we have that in common for better or for worse. I love her strength because it was recorded during a time where this wasn’t as common and women weren’t as much in these roles, doing these kinds of things. Now, thankfully, this seems much more of the norm. At that point, it was just beginning to take part of that.”

Kyoshi’s Return

Hale also expressed her enthusiasm for return to the role of the brutal Avatar, while acknowledging that she is quite aware of the novel series that further dove into Kyoshi’s life, “I would love to jump back into the role. I would be there with bells on, let me at it. Any participation in that would be a joy! I’ve actually seen the Kyoshi novels and I’ve signed several of them that fans have brought to me. Love the role.”

Where Would Kyoshi Make a Comeback?

There have been rumors circulating online that Kyoshi might receive her own feature-length animated film in the future, to join Aang: The Last Airbender, but nothing has been confirmed by Avatar Studios to back this fact. The 2026 release, which will feature Aang and his gang as adults, certainly might give Hale the possibility of making a comeback since the airbender has asked for her expertise in the past. Despite Kyoshi being long deceased, any Avatar has the ability to chat with their predecessors should the need arise. Of course, there’s another story that Kyoshi might make an appearance in.

Avatar: Seven Havens was announced by Paramount as a new animated series that would follow a new Avatar who arrives following Korra’s stint. There are still many mysteries surrounding the new protagonist but what is confirmed is that they will be an Earth bender and their story will take place in an apocalyptic setting due to a major incident. Considering this Avatar is from the Earth Kingdom, seeing Kyoshi be a part of their life would make sense.

Want to stay up to date on Kyoshi’s potential return? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Avatar: The Last Airbender and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.