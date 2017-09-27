New ‘Gintama’ Series and ‘Digimon’ Film Coming to Crunchyroll

The new Gintama series as well as the latest Digimon film are coming to Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that the Gintama anime‘s upcoming “Porori Arc” will simulcast under the title Gintama Season 4 beginning on Sunday, October 1st while Toei Animation announced that the Digimon Adventure tri. Kyōsei will simulcast on September 30th.

According to Anime News Network, the new Gintama anime will include never-before animated gag skits from the manga, but additional information about the anime — including if it will have other new or old content or if the anime will be a full 30-minute series — has not been specified.

Gintama began as a manga in 2004 by Hideaki Sorachi and remains one of Japan’s best-selling manga, inspiring an anime that premiered in 2006 and ran until 2013. The most recent Gintama television anime premiered in January with reruns airing in April of this year.

Digimon Adventure tri. Kyōsei well screen for three weeks in Japan and in addition to streaming on Crunchyroll, the film will stream through the PlayStation Network in Japan on September 30th as well. Fans will be able to purchase limited edition a Blu-ray of the film at theaters where it is screening.

Digimon Adventure tri. Kyōsei is part of a project celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Digimon Adventures. The project will contain six total films. The previous four films opened in 2015 and 2016.



