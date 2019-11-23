Gintama Season One is Finally Getting an English Dub

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama came to an end earlier this year, so there unfortunately has not been much to look out for in terms of new releases from the franchise. But like the famous anime and manga series itself, it certainly does surprise with a new announcement every now and again. After all this time the first season of the series will finally be getting an official English dub release, and although the series has had a dub release before it was limited to its third season. That’s no longer the case with a new batch of the series coming to Hulu.

Hulu has announced that they will be streaming Gintama Season 1 (via ANN), which includes the first 49 episodes of the series, with both an English subbed and English dubbed release. This marks the first time that these episodes will have an official English dub, and unfortunately the cast has not been revealed at this time.

But it won’t be long before we can confirm for ourselves as the series will be available for streaming beginning on December 1st. It’s currently unclear whether or not the English dub cast will be carried over from Funimation’s previous release of episodes 266-316, but you can currently check out those episodes on FunimationNOW.

For those craving more Gintama anime adventures, luckily fans will get their wish at some point in the future. Gintama has been confirmed to return for a new anime film. The film was announced to be in the works earlier this Summer, but has yet to reveal any concrete details about this new anime outing such as release date, plot, or characters included.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he’s produced over the years.

