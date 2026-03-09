Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Finale Unveils Yuji’s Next Goal

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! After six months of serialization, the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga finally reached its conclusion. The series, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, debuted in September 2025 as a short sequel to the original story. Throughout its run, the manga didn’t even go on hiatus once, even though it’s common for Jump creators to take a break every three to four weeks. The manga ends with Chapter 25 in exactly six months, just as it was promised during the debut. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game while following new characters, as over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers, enter Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga also unveils the horrible fate that befell Yuji Itadori, who hasn’t been able to age since he consumed the Death Paintings before the final fight against Sukuna. Time stood still for Yuji while he watched all his friends grow old and die. He broke contact with Nobara Kugisaki and went off the radar, only to return during the conflict between the Simurians and the sorcerers. Yuji had a crucial role to play in the story as he helped Maru commence the Harmony Ritual that would ensure the coexistence of humans and Simurians. However, even though the story is over, Yuji’s journey is far from over.

Yuji Teams Up With Nobara Again in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Finale

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Although Yuji has stopped aging, he’s not immortal in any way. He has around 300 more years left to live, and he plans to help Japan in every way he can for the entire time he is alive. After getting Panda out of the Gojo Clan’s warehouse, he reunites with Nobara and tells her his next move. He seeks Nobara’s help in dealing with the countermeasures of the ritual Maru performed since there won’t be more sorcerers born from now on.

He wants to teach the current sorcerers, the last generation of Jujutsu sorcerers, everything he can about barriers and exorcism techniques so cursed spirits are destroyed as soon as they are born. Furthermore, he also wants to find all those with Heavenly Restricted Bodies and seek their aid in destroying curses. Lastly, Yuji has already planned what comes after his death since he will die eventually and transform into a cursed object. He hopes that several centuries from now, if cursed energy becomes necessary, someone can consume him and gain the power to protect the country.

Yuji has embarked on a brutal path since the main story, and his journey only keeps getting more challenging. Now that he has Nobara to bear the responsibilities with him, he is ready to take on this mission, unlike his past self. During the time he was away, Yuji had given up on interfering with the present, but Maru made him see things differently. While the story is over, the final chapter ends on a cliffhanger, so there’s a chance we might get an epilogue that follows the lives of the characters after the ending.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!