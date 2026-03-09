Winter 2026 Officially Revealed Anime’s Best Supporting Character and Its Strongest

Out of all the anime currently airing, the one presenting its final season has just positioned its best supporting character as one of the strongest through a defining moment. The Winter 2026 season has been one of the strongest anime seasons in recent memory. This lineup includes two of the biggest modern series, Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren, while a new dark fantasy series, Sentenced to Be a Hero, has also surprised fans with its intricate narrative and impressive animation quality. While these titles alone are more than enough reason for anyone to dive into Winter 2026, arguably the strongest season of the year, there is another major highlight coming from a different anime.

The anime in question is Fire Force, which is currently depicting its final season and bringing the series to a close. The final part of Fire Force initially caused concern among fans, as the last installment is expected to cover a massive portion of the manga in just 13 episodes. However, David Production has managed to overcome that challenge by carefully employing strategies that make the pacing work. As a result, Fire Force is emerging as one of the best anime currently airing, and its latest episode has also delivered the best supporting character of the season, who may also be the strongest character featured this season.

Fire Force’s Final Season Is Providing the Elements Other Currently Airing Anime Are Missing

Image Courtesy of David Productions

Fire Force Final Season’s latest episode, titled “Dragon and Knight Surge Towards the Heavens,” features Arthur Boyle, the protagonist’s main supporting character and a classic deuteragonist in the shonen genre, proving himself to be both the best supporting character and the strongest. Arthur’s characterization is rooted in imagination, and his strength is materialized through it as well. Throughout the series, Arthur has rarely been depicted losing a fight, as he simply imagines a new power-up that ultimately places him above his opponent. The only time he previously lost was against Dragon, an enemy Arthur himself believed he was not ready to defeat.

However, the latest episode presents their long-anticipated rematch. Arthur claims he has undergone intense training and has become the Knight King, though in reality, it is his mind that has trained itself to believe he has leveled up. The premise behind this strength is intentionally ridiculous, as shown when Arthur and Dragon’s battle escalates all the way to the Moon. Even there, Arthur continues fighting by putting on a single ring, believing it to be a “star ring” that grants him the ability to breathe in space. What follows is one of the most visually striking fights of the Winter 2026 season, ending with Arthur slaying Dragon even after losing his lower body and his left hand.

Arthur’s character has always been absurd, but the concepts of Adolla Burst and Doppelgangers in the series, both tied to how individuals are perceived, suggest that the true source of Arthur’s strength comes from his unwavering perception of himself as a knight. In any case, the latest episode of Fire Force makes it clear that Arthur stands as the best supporting character and the strongest among all currently airing anime. It would not even be surprising if Arthur somehow remains alive despite losing his lower body and drifting through space.

