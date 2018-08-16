‘Gintama’ Will Reportedly End In A Few Chapters

All things must come to an end, and it looks like one good manga is taking that truth to heart. According to a new report, it sounds like Gintama will be coming to an end as promised and wrap a bit sooner than anyone saw coming.

Over on social media, rumored leaks of Shueisha’s latest magazine issue went live. In one image, fans spotted a new update about Gintama, and its text reveals that the manga will come to an end in five chapters.

At this time, Shueisha has yet to officially announce when Gintama is ending. The manga is currently being published in Weeky Shonen Jump and has been since 2003. The popular shonen has become one of Japan’s most popular adventure-comedies, but its creator has forewarned fans the series would be ending.

In fact, Hideaki Sorachi did an interview that was housed in Gintama‘s last volume. The piece was translated quickly, and fans learned the artist was determined to end the title this year.

“Up until now, it’s been a constant cycle of ‘it’s gonna end’ over and over up until now, hasn’t it? It’s been like this for about three years, but no worries. I’m positive it will end this year — soon. Even if my arm gets modified into a psycho gun, it will end this year,” Hideaki explained.

If this new report is true, then Gintama may have just over a month left. Weekly Shonen Jump turns over new chapters every week, so Gintama could wrap by the end of September unless it takes an unexpected break.

Hideaki’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

Gintama follows a young samurai named Gintoki Sakata during Japan’s Edo period. However, the historical period is not the one we are familiar with; The story’s world has been overrun by aliens called Amanto, and they are not too friendly to Earth’s natives. The series follows Gintoki and his friends Shinpachi Shimura and Tae as they do odd jobs to survive. The series is primarily episodic by nature though it has a few well-received story arcs which see Gintoki take on his country’s ruling class head-on.

Do you think Gintama is really about to close? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!