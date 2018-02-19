Fans Think ‘Gintama’ Predicted Goku’s New SSJ Form

Dragon Ball Super recently revealed Goku’s final form in the Tournament of Power, a new “perfected” version of Ultra Instinct, and while fans have been enjoying the series they certainly had a lot to say about Goku’s new look.

One of the funniest takes, however, is that another series, Gintama, hilariously predicted Goku’s final form years before.

Gintama be like… Perfected Ultra Instinct? We got it too. pic.twitter.com/7gdzhwlFoN — Ken Xyro ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) February 17, 2018

Gintama is famous for telling its splendid action story while mixing it various jokes and references to other comics in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. One of its main wells to draw from is Dragon Ball, and Gintoki once showed a picture of himself in Goku‘s outfit.

Seeing Goku’s white hair in his new form brought back many memories of seeing Gintoki in Goku’s outfit and, along with many fan fictions depicting Super Saiyans with white hair, fans now think Gintoki hilariously predicted where Dragon Ball would end up as Super comes to a close.

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jumpseries like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, a few OVAs, and even a live action film releasing in Japan last July.

Gintama Season 4 recently began airing last October with the “Porori” arc, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.