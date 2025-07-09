Chainsaw Man: Studio MAPPA President Talks Season 2, Anime’s Future (Exclusive)

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc is set to arrive in North America on October 29th this fall. In the build-up to Denji’s arrival on the silver screen, Studio MAPPA was in attendance at this year’s Anime Expo to get fans hyped for the next bloody adventure of the Chainsaw Devil. Attending the convention wasn’t just President Manabu Otsuka, but Vice President Hiroya Hasegawa was in attendance. We here at ComicBook.com had the chance to discuss not just the upcoming movie, but the possibility of a second season and whether Chainsaw Man will continue as a string of films and/or a television series.

To start, Otsuka dove right in by explaining the reasoning behind why it felt necessary for Chainsaw Man to arrive as a movie rather than jumping right into season two, “We think that the original work from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Reze Arc, was perfect as a film. The cinematic expression, the action, the explosions look so much better as a film. We also feel that this was the best way to give the story to the fans so that it could be as big as humanly possible.”

When it came to a potential second season, the executive was unsure how the anime adaptation would continue following Denji’s fight with the Bomb Devil, “We don’t know if this is going to be the trend moving forward, that we don’t know. I think what we are going to do, like with did with Reze, is look at the next story and decide from there. If the next arc works better as a film or if it works better as a television season, we’ll decide on that but we haven’t reached that decision as of yet.”

Obviously, making the leap from the small screen to the big one is no easy feat. During our talk with the MAPPA executives, we made sure to ask what the biggest challenge was in bringing the Chainsaw Devil to theaters this fall. You might find the answer that they supplied us with surprising,

“In terms of making an animation, that doesn’t change that much from the small screen to a theatrical release, creating it for cinema. Transitioning from television to cinema is actually far more demanding when it comes to the sound, we have to make everything for the theater. It’s a lot of extra work, but we really think fans will enjoy that. The composer of the soundtrack, Kensuke Ushio, is having a hard time with the film because it’s giving him so much extra work. At the same time, we truly believe that the fans will enjoy the soundtrack here.”

For those who might be unfamiliar with his body of work, Kensuke Ushio is no stranger to the anime world. While acting as a composer for the first season of Chainsaw Man, Kensuke has cut his teeth on quite a few anime franchises in the past. Previous anime television series include Dandadan, Orb: On the Movements of The Earth, Heavenly Delusion, and more. For anime films, Ushio has worked on the likes of Cocoon, The Colors Within, and Japan Sinks’ Theatrical Edition.

What is The Reze Arc?

You’d be hard-pressed to think of a better Chainsaw Man arc that would work as a movie than the Reze Arc. Originally, this storyline features a new lady walking into Denji’s life, creating an interesting love triangle as the anime protagonist must now choose between Reze and Makima. Of course, the simultaneous arrival of the Bomb Devil, easily one of the strongest antagonists that Denji has run across so far, throws everything for a loop.

To catch up to the source material, MAPPA has a lot of storylines and battles ahead of it. Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto has continued telling its stories with years of stories that have yet to be adapted for the screen. Whether the bloody shonen series continues to create movies and/or television seasons, there are a lot of devilish tales waiting in the wings.

Want to see what the future has in store for the Chainsaw Devil? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Chainsaw Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.