Go For It, Nakamura Anime Announced

Oh, yeah – it is finally happening. If you are a fan of BL, then the team at Aniplex has just the news for you. Today, the company announced it is developing a long-awaited anime based on Syundei’s hit series Go For It, Nakamura.

The announcement comes from Aniplex directly as the brand announced its work on Go For It, Nakamura. Taking to social media, creator Syundei posted a commemorative sketch hyping the show’s order. After all, the BL manga is one of the most popular in its genre, and fans have been pleading for an anime adaptation.

For those unfamiliar with the title, Syundei began work on the BL rom-com in December 2014. Go For It, Nakamura ran for two years, and these days, you can read it in English tanks to Seven Seas Entertainment. Go For It, Nakamura tells the story of a closeted high-schooler named Okuto Nakamura who has a massive crush on his classmate Aiki Hirose. Despite the two having never talked, Nakamura is smitten, and he often daydreams about the day he will be able to speak with Hirose face to face.

Of course, these daydreams never go to plan in real life, leaving Nakamura at a new low. As the series continues, Nakamura finds the confidence in himself to approach Hirose, and their budding friendship begins to bloom in ways fans could only hope.

With its absurd gags and adorable high-school romance, this BL manga is one of the best out there. Now, the team at Aniplex is gearing up to bring Go For It, Nakamura to the small screen. So if you want to know more about Go For It, Nakamura, you can check out its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates-his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there’s a problem: they haven’t met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!”

What do you think about this latest BL anime order?