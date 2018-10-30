‘Goblin Slayer’ Just Cast the Perfect Lead Actor

Goblin Slayer has gotten a lot of attention from fans this season as it’s violent premiere episode has caused a rift from those who weren’t expecting such a dark series. But those in for the ride are in luck as the English dub of the series has a lead actor who knows a thing or two about violent escapades.

Goblin Slayer is voiced by Brad Hawkins in the dub, and fans might recognize him from his work as the Doom Slayer (or “Doomguy”) in the 2016 video game, Doom.

Excited to be the main voice in the new @FUNimation series #GoblinSlayer!!! Me…back in a helmet. Shocker. Lol. pic.twitter.com/jRV4M8Id50 — Brad Hawkins (@mrbradhawkins) October 25, 2018

Brad Hawkins served as the motion capture actor for the Doom Slayer in the 2016 release of Doom on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. In that game, one man slaughters tons of newly spawned hell demons without taking a breath, and most importantly, without taking a second thought. It’s just something that needed to be done.

It’s the same in Goblin Slayer as well as the titular Slayer coldly, calculatingly kills goblins in various ways. He doesn’t seem to break his stride for anything, and he kills the goblins because like in Doom, it’s just something that needs to be done. In both series as well, the main character is a helmeted, armored warrior who only speaks when it’s necessary. So fans of the English dub of the series, who are prepared for its content, are in good hands.

Along with Brad Hawkins as the titular Goblin Slayer, the English dub voice cast of the series includes Hayden Daviau as Priestess, Brittany Lauda as Cow Girl, Sara Ragsdale as Guild Girl, Mallorie Rodak as High Elf Archer, Kyle Igneczi as Spear Man, Amanda Gish as Mysterious Wizard, Kristen McGuire as Fighter, Kristi Rothrock as Wizard, Tyler Carson as Warrior.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.