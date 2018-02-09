Netflix’s ‘Godzilla’ Sequel Shares New Look At Mecha Godzilla

Earlier this year, Netflix got its first taste of kaiju goodness thanks to Godzilla. The streaming site released its own take on the legendary beast with an ambitous CGI anime feature, but there is still more to come. In a few months, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters will get a sequel, and fans just got a look at its big monster.

Over on Twitter, the page for Netflix’s Godzilla trilogy posted a brand-new look at Mecha Godzilla. The image was shared along with a caption teasing the kaiju’s backstory.

“The ‘Mecha Godzilla’ that should have perished in a final battle with Godzilla in 2046 AD,” the caption reads.

As you can see above, Mecha Godzilla definitely did not fall during his battle with Godzilla. The creature is still in one piece, and its jagged body looks plenty intimidating. So far, there is no word on how the new beast will fit into this new Godzilla trilogy, but fans should find out how the monstrous pair will meet up soon. Netflix is slated to debut its second Godzilla film this May.

If you are not familiar with Mecha Godzilla, then you should know the character isn’t a new one. The futuristic beast dates back to Godzilla vs Mecha Godzilla from 1974. The character has since appeared in several other films with its last outing having taken place in 2003.

Godzilla fans will know Mecha Godzilla has one complicated history. The character was made to be a more serious villain for the iconic franchise, and its design was based on popular mecha anime titles like Mobile Suit Gundam. The villain has gone through a few iterations as Mecha Godzilla had been turned into an alien project, a U.N. counter-measure, and more. There is no telling how the anime film will usher in the creature, but fans may get a teaser once Netflix’s first Godzilla feature debuts this month.

