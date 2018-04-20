Fans Weigh In On ‘Godzilla: The City Mechanized for Final Battle’ Trailer

In a matter of months, Godzilla is poised to make a comeback. The King of the Monsters still stands as one of pop culture’s most enduring monsters, and Toho Company plans to unleash Godzilla back on the world with a sequel to Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. So, fans were very ready for the film to drop its first trailer, and that moment came earlier today.

As you can see below, it seems like most fans are taking to this new trailer more easily than they did to the trilogy’s first.

Over on Youtube, the debut trailer for Godzilla: The City Mechanized for Final Battle went live, and the lengthy clip can be seen above. The reel starts with a short recap of what happened in Planet of the Monsters before it catches up with its central group of soldiers. The gang are taken in by a group of mysterious natives who are somehow connected to a massive machine designed to take down Godzilla. It will fall to the soldiers to use this mecha to fight Godzilla one on one, but things get complicated when more kaijus come into the frame. So, it is probably a good thing that this strange mecha of theirs is actually Mechagodzilla.

The slides below contain just a few of the reactions this trailer prompted when it finally went online. Fans agree that the preview is much smoother than the one released for Planet of the Monsters, but they are wary about its promises. After all, the trilogy’s first movie was slated as an action fest, but it failed to deliver on that. Audiences are crossing their fingers for this sequel to be more intense, and if Mechagodzilla is involved, then those wishes will hopefully be granted.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The film brings a new spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

